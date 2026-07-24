New Delhi: The government Friday introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ a criminal offence.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026′, as several Opposition members, including those belonging to Left parties, opposed the introduction.

The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country’s national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem â€“ a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.

It seeks to give Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’. This step by the government comes amid the year-long celebrations of the150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

At the January 24, 1950 meeting of the Constituent Assembly, its President Rajendra Prasad stated that Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, which played a historic role in India’s freedom struggle, shall have same status as that of the national anthem.

At present, there is no specific legal provision to prevent insults to the singing of Vande Mataram, said the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the proposed legislation.

Therefore, in order to prohibit any person from intentionally preventing the singing of Vande Mataram or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing, it is proposed to amend Section 3 of the Act to bring the national song also in its ambit, so as to make such acts punishable, the Statement of Objects and Reasons said.