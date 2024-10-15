Bhubaneswar: To ensure the availability of accurate and error-free information in Odia language on various search engines and digital platforms, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department Monday held a virtual meeting with team Google India. The meeting focused on how Odia users worldwide can seamlessly access information in their native language and express themselves clearly on social media platforms. Participating in the meeting, department principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi discussed with the team about the ways to promote accurate Odia on digital platforms. “In today’s era of internet, digital platforms and social media have become integral to daily life, serving as key mediums for communication and information exchange,” he said. It is therefore necessary to ensure that precise and error-free Odia is used that will help connect the speakers of the language worldwide. He also highlighted the benefits of making diverse information available in Odia, which would greatly assist the general public, students, intellectuals, and research scholars.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around ensuring the correct representation of Odia on digital platforms, translating information accurately from English to Odia, standardising the Odia script font and promoting the use of precise Odia for self-expression on social media. Additionally, efforts to make all necessary information available in Odia on digital platforms were also discussed to facilitate easy access for all users.

The meeting also touched on the development of Odia language capabilities in artificial intelligence models, ensuring that information can be effectively accessed in Odia. The meeting was attended by department director Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, joint secretary Debaprasad Dash, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, GOI joint secretary Laxminarayan Mishra. Fanindra Nanda and Premananda Mohapatra from the Odia Bhasa Pratisthan and Harsh Dhand and Amrita Kamat from Google India were present on the occasion.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP