Bhubaneswar: The Minister for Language, Literature, Culture, Higher Education, and Sports and Youth Affairs, Suryabanshi Suraj Monday said that plans are afoot to promote professional photographers in the state. “A photo can stir minds and has the power to create a worldwide sensation. Professional photography is an art that deserves recognition and support,” Suraj said while inaugurating the third state-level photo exhibition at Jayadeva Bhavan, to mark the World Photography Day celebrations in the state Capital.

The event is organised by the Nutan Bhabisyata Nirman (NBN) Sutradhar Trust. Emphasising the importance of professional photography, the minister said, ”Photos speak for themselves. The approach of a professional photographer is unique and not everyone can capture the essence of a moment.” Renowned sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik also spoke at the event, highlighting the power of photography. The exhibition features over 70 contestants from across the state, showcasing their artistic talents. Ten persons including Sudhi Ranjan Mishra, Rakendra Jena, and Pratap Pradhan were honoured on the occasion for their exceptional contributions to photography.

The exhibition is open to the public till August 22, from 9 am to 8 pm. Historian and researcher, Anil Dhir, professor and history researcher, Sanjay Acharya; Director of Utkal Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Tarini Prasad Mohanty and other distinguished guests were among others present at the event.