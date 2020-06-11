Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure better market access for local handloom, textile and handicraft products in post-lockdown scenario, the state government has decided to renovate urban haats operating at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Thursday.

Reviewing the current scenario, Tripathy directed the officials to renovate the urban haats in such a way that they could attract the tourists. He further directed to develop the spots through convergence of tourism, cultural and handicrafts activities.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised the officials concerned to provide space to traditional craftsmen for exhibiting and selling their products directly to the domestic and international customers throughout the year. This would provide wider exposure to the artisans and fetch more income against their products.

Besides, they would get a direct sense of the customers’ choice and demand, Mohapatra said.

Participating in the discussion, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) chairman-cum-managing director Sanjay Kumar Singh said the urban haat at Bhubaneswar has been built over on area of 5 acres with around 50 stalls, one amphitheater, two green rooms, 10 food stalls and one toilet.

The haat at Puri has been built on an area of 6.83 acre with 36 stalls, one amphitheater, two green rooms, two dormitories and one toilet while the Konark haat developed over 4.15 acres has 40 stalls, four exhibition halls, one amphitheater, two green rooms, one utility building, one toilet and one dormitory, Singh said.