Cuttack: The state government will set up as many as 18 help desks and 12 waiting halls at Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here for the welfare of patients and attendants.

The help desks and the waiting halls are expected to reduce long queues at the registration counters and free drugstores set up under the Niramaya scheme of the state government.

A decision to this effect was taken during a recent of visit of Health department additional secretary Guha Punam Tapas Kumar and Odisha State Medical Corporation managing director Yamini Sarangi to SCBMCH, sources said.

The two officials along with director of Medical Education and Training CBK Mohanty inspected suitable places for the new help desks and waiting rooms.

It is learnt that the authorities of SCBMCH have constituted three committees to supervise setting up of the help desks and waiting rooms.

SCBMCH superintendent Sarojkanta Sahu, emergency officer Bhubananand Maharana, administrative officer Kalpataru Behera, manager Soumya Mohanty and a few other senior officials have been included in the committees.

According to sources, members of the committees will try to solve various issues of the health institute and provide better healthcare to patients.