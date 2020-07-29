Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Wednesday, assured all MLAs that his government will put every resource in its command in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and save peoples’ lives.

Addressing a sensitisation workshop on the novel coronavirus for MLAs, Naveen said, “Funds will never be a constraint when it involves protecting our people. We will put in place whatever best treatment available in any part of the world and make it accessible to our people free of cost.”

From travel to quarantine, testing, tracing & treatment, food, accommodation, everything has been provided free of cost. When hospitals are charging lakhs of rupees for treatment in many states, the Odisha government is providing everything free of cost, he said.

The state has recently started plasma therapy, which showing encouraging results. He appealed to all the legislators to encourage plasma donation and educate people at large to follow social distancing, wearing of masks and practice hand-washing.

The Chief Minister said the pandemic has had a huge economic impact globally, nationally and locally. Every family in the world has been affected. “Our state, through a series of livelihood interventions and industrial sector initiatives, is trying to kick-start the economy. I am hopeful that our efforts will bear fruit,” he hoped.

Patnaik was all praises for the Covid warriors. “It is because of their hard work, dedication and sacrifice that more than 18,000 people have been cured and Odisha has saved more people than most states of the country,” he stated.

“It’s not an easy task to work continuously in an environment of uncertainty, but our Covid warriors, in spite of getting infected, in spite of their families getting infected, in spite of their lives been lost, have put up a valiant front for the last 150 days,” he further said.

Patnaik saw a Gopabandhu Das, a Madhubabu, a Maa Rama Devi and a Parvati Giri in the sacrifices of the Covid warriors.

Stating Odisha has seen so many calamities in the past, the CM said, “It is in our blood to fight with our might and come back stronger. I am sure the Odisha that will evolve post pandemic will be much stronger and prosperous.”

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro praised the CM for his vision to fight the virus and laid emphasis on strict implementation of all Covid norms.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik appealed to all lawmakers to join hands together in the fight against Covid-19.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra proposed to set up a House Committee to examine the Covid situation.

At the beginning of the workshop, the leaders paid homage to the departed Covid warriors by observing a minute’s silence. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy made a detailed presentation on Covid situation in the state and action taken in this regard.