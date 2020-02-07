Kaptipada: Huge irregularities have come to the fore in Meghasan College under Kaptipada block in Mayurbhanj district. With no actions being taken, resentment is brewing among locals and guardians of the students. Sources said locals are bracing up for an agitation.

Locals alleged that there are 11 cases of irregularities in the college with the principal and some administrative officials being involved in them.

Lakhs of rupees allocated to the college under the UGS grants and college development funds have allegedly been misappropriated.

In 2018-19, the government provided Rs 20 lakh to the college for a building while Rs 6 lakh was allocated from the college fund. The work worth Rs 18 lakh was done but the remaining fund was misappropriated.

In another case, the UGS had provided Rs 4.5 lakh for a hostel building for girls while Rs 3.50 lakh was allocated for an indoor stadium.

The last two projects have been maintained on paper only while huge funds were bungled, the locals alleged.

The UGC allocated Rs 4.5 lakh for purchase of sports material, but a major chunk of the fund was misappropriated, they said.

The locals have demanded a high level investigation into the alleged irregularities. They have intimated the issue to the secretary of the higher education department, UGC authorities in New Delhi, the HRD ministry about the alleged irregularities.

However, principal Prof Fakir Charan Behera denied the allegation, terming it fabricated and false.