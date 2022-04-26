Bhubaneswar: The amount of disproportionate assets (DA) acquired by a Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) here with his paltry salary of Rs 8,500 left the Vigilance sleuths dumbstruck Monday during their simultaneous raids at six difference places including the accused’s office at Kalarahanga area in the city, Monday. The vigilance officials came across properties worth over several crores during the house searches.

The anti-corruption officials Monday morning carried out raids at six places and found the GRS Babuli Charan Padhihari and his relatives possessing one three-storey building located at Plot 146/3736 near Mausima Temple valued at around Rs 1.24 crore, another single-storey building in Raghunathpur valued at Rs 14.18 lakh, a house at plot 419 at Dadha worth Rs 32 lakh and one 2-BHK flat at Ashirbad plaza apartment at Kalarahanga worth Rs 14 lakh. The building at the Dadha was purchased by Padhihari in 2022.

This apart, the sleuths came across 59 plots worth crores including 58 plots in prime areas of the Odisha capital and one plot at Belgachia in Barang of Cuttack district owned by Padhihari and his family members.

The GRS was also in possession of a four-wheeler (Hyundai i-10) worth Rs 4.98 Lakh, one two-wheeler, cash, bank deposits, gold and silver ornaments and household articles worth over Rs 8.85 lakh.

“Shri Padhihari had entered into Government service as GRS on 01.03.2008. With his current salary of Rs 8,500/- per month, he is found to have acquired huge properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. He is being examined to ascertain source of the assets. Further searches are underway. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase,” informed Vigilance officials.

The raids were carried out by six teams of Vigilance led by three DSPs, 10 Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Vigilance court here.