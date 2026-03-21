Patana: Tensions flared during a Gram Sabha Friday in Keonjhar district over a proposed mega steel plant, as clashes broke out between supporters and opposition groups, prompting police to resort to lathi charge and make four arrests. The fourth Gram Sabha on the project was held at Dhanurjaypur school ground under Chemena panchayat in Patana tehsil.

Villagers affected by the proposed land acquisition demanded compensation of Rs 50 crore per acre, along with 36 additional conditions. Trouble began even before the meeting commenced, when pro-plant and anti-plant groups confronted each other near the venue. The situation soon escalated into a scuffle, forcing police to intervene. Officers resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

According to officials, four leaders from the opposition group were arrested. The individuals have been identified as Nirmal Mahanta, Manohar Mahanta, Amiya Naik and Dhaneswar Mahanta, all from Kodkhaman village under Jamunaposi panchayat. “The arrests were linked to previous cases,” said Turumunga police station IIC Diptiranjan Sahu. Several protesters were reportedly injured in the police action and were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The Gram Sabha was chaired by local sarpanch Hemalata Naik and attended by Additional District Magistrate and Special Land Acquisition Officer Rabindra Kumar Pradhan, probationary IAS officer Pawan Kumar, Patana Tehsildar Ashwini Naik, BDO Manas Dandapat, and IDCO land acquisition officer Krushna Kishore Patra, among others.

Officials said opinions were sought from residents regarding the acquisition of 57.110 decimals of land spread across 166 plots belonging to 44 landowners in the mouza. During the meeting, villagers Prafula Maharana, Ramachandra Mahant and Sait Maharana presented their demands, including high compensation and other rehabilitation measures. Pradhan said the demands had been formally received and would be forwarded to the government for consideration. Meanwhile, members of a resistance forum condemned the police action and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested leaders. Police maintained that the situation was under control.