Chhatrapur: Tomato cultivation, once a key source of income for farmers in Ganjam block, has taken a backseat with a drastic price drop, forcing them into distress sale. Even after intervention by the district administration, farmers say the measures have not been sufficient to offset their losses. Following reports of distress sale, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) procured tomatoes at Rs 6 to Rs 7 per kg. The produce is being transported to a Cuttack-based spice manufacturer for processing into tomato sauce. However, farmers say this has done little to ease their financial burden.

In villages such as Madhurachua, Sipakuda, Jharedi and Subalaya, surplus production has left farmers with few options. Many have allowed cattle to graze on ripened tomatoes or have ploughed them back into the soil to prepare fields for the next crop. Market prices have plunged to as low as Rs 2 per kg, far below the cost of production. A crate weighing 25 to 27 kg fetches only Rs 50 to Rs 60, leaving farmers unable to recover their investment. Farmers estimate cultivation costs at Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre. Expenses include seeds, fertilizers, irrigation and labour, with daily wages ranging from Rs 350 to Rs 400. Favourable weather conditions after winter boosted production, further contributing to the glut. The crisis is not limited to Ganjam block.

Farmers in Buguda, Purushottampur and Hinjilicut are also facing similar challenges. Large quantities of harvested tomatoes remain unsold in fields due to a lack of buyers. Excess irrigation during the ripening stage has worsened the situation, causing tomatoes to rot and weakening plant roots, leading to bacterial infections. Farmer Satyabrata Nahak said he ploughed his field despite unharvested tomatoes lying on the ground. With no buyers, he has shifted to cultivating spiny gourds on his one-acre farm for the summer season. According to Nahak, ORMAS collects about 10 vehicle loads of tomatoes daily, a process expected to continue for up to a month until stocks are exhausted. Farmers say the lack of adequate cold storage facilities has compounded the problem, limiting their ability to preserve perishable produce. Many have appealed to the Agriculture department and district administration for support and long-term solutions.

ORMAS officials confirmed that the procured tomatoes are being supplied to Bharat Masala, a Cuttack-based company, for sauce production. Still, farmers say the initiative has failed to significantly reduce their losses. Many farmers, who rely solely on agriculture for their livelihood, have taken bank loans expecting good returns. With prices collapsing, they now face mounting debt. Frustrated by what they describe as an inadequate government response, some farmers have warned of drastic steps, including boycotting upcoming panchayat elections or resorting to suicide if conditions do not improve.