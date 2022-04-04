Los Angeles: American musician Chris Stapleton, who is known to play across genres of Outlaw Country, Bluegrass, Rock and Roll and Blues, bagged the honour for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

His LP ‘Starting Over’ clinched the honour over titles by ‘The Ballad of Dood & Juanita’ by Sturgill Simpson, ‘Remember Her Name’ by Mickey Guyton, ‘Skeletons’ by Brothers Osborne, and ‘The Marfa Tapes’ by Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.

In addition to winning Best Country Album, Stapleton also took home the Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance for ‘You Should Probably Leave’ and Best Country Song for ‘Cold’, the former honour being special as he won it for a record third time.