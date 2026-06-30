New Delhi: Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi Tuesday said that his service has been the “greatest privilege” of his life and his heart is filled with gratitude, appreciation, pride, and satisfaction as he bids farewell to years of military service.

The ceremonial events marked the culmination of General Dwivedi’s distinguished military career spanning more than four decades.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in New Delhi, an occasion that symbolised the conclusion of his tenure.

Following the Guard of Honour, General Dwivedi visited the National War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.

General Dhiraj Seth took over as the 31st Chief of Army Staff.

Addressing reporters after the ceremony, outgoing Army Chief Gen Dwivedi expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and reflected on his long journey in uniform.

“As I conclude my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, my heart is filled with gratitude, appreciation, pride, and satisfaction. My journey from the Sainik School to this position has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for more than four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life,” Gen Dwivedi told reporters.

“The Indian Army draws its strength not from any one individual, but from its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the unwavering trust of the people of India. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” he added.

Gen Dwivedi said that the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army have played a “pivotal role” in counter-terrorism operations. He highlighted their exemplary performance in UN deployments and natural disaster relief efforts and said that they have “held India’s flag high across the globe”, citing the recent example of the earthquake-stricken lands of Venezuela.

“Over the past two years, the Army has maintained a progressive approach, ensuring preparedness, balance, and alertness on every front. Along the northern borders, our deployment under ‘Operation Snow Leopard’ has been marked by strength and vigilance. On the western front, too, the Army has discharged its duties with utmost seriousness and restraint; ‘Operation Sindoor’ stands as a shining example of this,” he said.

Regarding every aspect of national security, he said that the Army has executed its tasks with clear objectives, discipline, and a sense of responsibility, effectively defining the “new normal”.

Stressing the synergy among the Tri-Services, Gen Dwivedi said, “The Army, Navy, and Air Force have operated with a shared vision, mutual trust, and enhanced coordination. Future warfare will be increasingly joint, integrated, and theatre-oriented. Therefore, our path is clear: to visualise together, decide together, and act together.”

He said that the process of transformation in the Indian Army has been continuous. Over the past two years, according to the outgoing Army Chief, under the Decade of Transformation initiative, significant progress has been made in force restructuring, modernisation, technology absorption, jointness, system reforms, and human resource management.

Gen Dwivedi stressed that the welfare of soldiers, engagement with veterans, and the care of families have always been enduring priorities for the Indian Army. He said that veterans, Veer Naris (bravehearts’ widows), and families “constitute a formidable collective strength for the Army”. He added that the ‘Veterans Achiever Award’ is a significant initiative to recognise their immense contributions and selfless service to the nation.

He also extended gratitude to the media for “timely and impartial reporting”. “Balanced, sensitive, and responsible reporting on matters of national security is crucial, and on behalf of the Indian Army, I express my heartfelt appreciation for this invaluable work,” he added.

Gen Dwivedi further stated, “Today, I am handing over this responsibility to General Dhiraj Seth; he is a seasoned soldier and a capable leader. I am fully confident that under his leadership, the Indian Army will scale new heights while upholding its glorious traditions, professionalism, and resolve.”

“As I pass on this mantle, I have complete faith in the future of the Indian Army, that it will remain rooted in its traditions, stay vigilant against current challenges, and remain ever-prepared for any future contingency,” he said.

“In closing, I remain forever grateful for the unwavering faith and full cooperation of every soldier, veteran, family member, and citizen of India. I will remain grateful, and I wish you all happiness, prosperity, and well-being — and will continue to do so. Thank you. Jai Hind,” Gen Dwivedi added.

Born 1st July, 1964, General Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu and Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army 15th December, 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in different capacities.

In the rank of Lieutenant General, the officer tenanted important appointments including Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Headquarters Northern Command) from 2022 to 2024, before being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

General Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army June 30, 2024, succeeding General Manoj Pande. During his tenure as Army Chief, he played a vital role in the successful Operation Sindoor.

An alumnus of the Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence College and US Army War College, General Upendra Dwivedi has an M Phil in Defence and Management Studies and two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.