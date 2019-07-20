Sambalpur:In a situation where forest cover is gradually receding in the entire state, the villagers of Beharanabasa have set an example to others by protecting the stretch of 100-hectare reserved forest near their village.

For the past 25 years, they have been spreading its green cover under the Sadar range of Sambalpur forest division. In addition, they have taken up 40 hectare of forest more this year and started massive plantation of different varieties of trees. The villagers were given ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ award in 2010 for their exemplary contribution towards social forestry and forest protection.

The villagers have plans to plant 3,000 fruit bearing trees like amla, mango, guava, blackberry and jackfruit to strengthen their economic condition. They want to rope in the young generation and pass on to it the legacy of protecting forests. The villagers have declared, “We will continue to protect the reserve forest for ever”.

Notably, in 1991-92, a village committee was formed, after being inspired by the advice of Jujumara block official Gatikrushna Pradhan. Interestingly, the villagers had to contribute per family 50 kg of rice half yearly, Rs 10 weekly along with shramdaan every Thursday.

Even at times, they had to stand up against the wood mafia. In the absence of forest guards, local villagers were guarding the forest with lathis in their hands. In 2005, Bana Surakhya Samiti was formed, after which the Forest Department provided some financial assistance to the villagers, in this regard.

Villagers who have actively joined the movement and working as the green force include, samiti president Prashant Kumar Pradhan, members Parshuram Mirdha, Om Prakash Biswal, Biswamitra Mirdha, Anand Mirdha, Kartik Mirdha, Mahendra Mirdha and Prasant Mirdha.

PNN