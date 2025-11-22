Bhubaneswar: The fifth edition of Dharitri Youth Conclave will be organised November 24. Ahead of the mega event, ‘Green Heroes’ from across the state will take part in Green Heroes Summit here November 23.

The ‘Green Heroes’ include many climate advocacy groups from across the length and breadth of the state who will participate and share their ideas for environmental protection in the summit. Apart from this, there will be an inaugural Dharitri Climate Film Festival at the summit, where short films on the theme of the environment will be screened. Around 15 films have been selected by jury members, including filmmaker Sushant Mishra and Snehasis Das, for the screening at the event. Speaking to OrissaPOST, Snehasis Das said, “Most of the films submitted this year are about various aspects of the environment and mostly on the theme of climate change. The area of the subject is vast, which includes tree felling, plantation, air pollution, industry waste etc.”

Meanwhile, the conclave November 24 will serve as a platform for the youth to share innovative ideas, engage in meaningful discussions, and collaborate on actionable solutions to combat climate change. The event will not only allow participants to inspire one another but will also create a foundation for future initiatives that have the potential to shape global environmental policy and action.