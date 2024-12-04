Jammu: Terrorists hurled two grenades at an army post in Surankote town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Wednesday, one of which exploded without causing any damage.

Officials said that terrorists hurled two grenades at the post behind an army camp in the morning.

“One of the two grenades exploded without causing any damage. The other unexploded grenade was later defused safely. A joint search operation is now underway to trace the terrorists,” the officials said.

Earlier, a loud bang was heard in Surankote town after which the joint teams of the security forces moved in.

Officials had earlier said that an explosion is suspected to have occurred close to an army installation in Surankote town.

Terrorists have increased their activities during the last four months in the union territory in the aftermath of peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections.

On their part, security forces, police and the army have started aggressive operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers and sympathisers.

The majority of these terrorist attacks have been reported in the Jammu division, including districts Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Reasi and Udhampur.

Some of those dastardly attacks were carried out against unarmed innocent civilians.

Security forces on Tuesday killed a top category most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, Junaid Ahmad Bhat of Qaimoh area of Kulgam district.

Bhat was involved in the killings of seven civilians in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on October 20. The victims included six non-workers of an infrastructure company and a local doctor.

November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar city. A 42-year-old woman, Abida of Bandipora district was killed and nine other civilians were injured in that grenade explosion.

Police later arrested three locals belonging to the Ikhrajpora locality of Srinagar city, who had carried out the grenade attack at the directions of terror handlers of the LeT outfit sitting across the border.

Terrorists also ambushed an army vehicle October 24 in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg hill station killing three soldiers and two civilian porters working for the army.

IANS