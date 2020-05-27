Copenhagen: Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg lashed out at the Danish capital Wednesday. Greta Thunberg did so because of huge climatic mistake Copenhagen has committed. For the last six years it has pumped large amounts of wastewater into the strait separating Sweden and Denmark.

Pumping of wastewater into Oresund Strait

Danish media, citing the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, has given an account of wastewater dumped. It said since 2014 over 35 billion litres (9.1 billion gallons) of unfiltered sewer water have been pumped into the Oresund Strait. This has happened during heavy rains because Danish treatment plants could not handle the large volume of water.

The information has surfaced recently. The Danish capital had recently given a special permission to the Greater Copenhagen Utility (HOFOR). It allowed the body to flush 2,90,00 cubic metres (10 million cubic feet) of unfiltered wastewater into Oresund starting Sunday. That decision has been postponed till October.

Becoming carbon neutral

Thunberg said on Facebook that these actions are coming from ‘same Copenhagen who claim they’ll be climate neutral by 2025’. The Danish capital aims to become carbon neutral by 2025. If that happens it would be the first world capital to do so.

‘Fridays for Future’ movement

The 17-year-old has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change. It is a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations. She founded the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement that has inspired similar actions by other young people.

AP