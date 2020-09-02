Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet was questioned by the CBI for the second consecutive day Wednesday. Rhea Chakraborty’s dad was interrogated in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a police official said. He was questioned for around 10 hours by the central agency team, the official said.

The 28-year-old actress and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34). The actor was found hanging June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

Rhea’s father reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is stationed. He arrived at around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a police vehicle, the official said. After the questioning, he left the place around 8.30pm, he added.

According to the official others were interrogated on the day too. Those questioned were Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Neeraj Singh and house staff Keshav. Also Rajput’s business manager Shruti Modi, was also summoned for questioning. All of them left the place at night after the departure of Indrajeet.

Also read: Shibani Dandekar lashes out at media, backs Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea, her brother and mother were not summoned Wednesday, the official said.

The probe team had questioned the actress’s father and mother for over eight hours Tuesday in connection with the case. Rhea was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days from last Friday till Monday.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death. The late filmstar’s father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna. In it he accused Rhea and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The CBI has so far remained tight-lipped about details of its probe into the high-profile case which has been hogging media limelight.