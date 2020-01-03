Bhubaneswar: The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection in December 2019 has been increased by 26.89 per cent in comparison to December 2018.

The total SGST collection in the month of December 2019 was Rs 726.29 crore against Rs 572.38 crore in December 2018, office of the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes said in a statement here, Thursday.

Similarly, the government claimed that a healthy trend has been observed in Central GST collection. The CGST collection in December 2019 was Rs 529.78 Cr while the state had collected Rs 443.58 crore CGST in December 18, registering a growth rate of 19.43 per cent.

The total SGST collection till December of current financial year 2019-20 was Rs 6387.47 crore against Rs 4955.90 crore collected during the corresponding period of previous financial year. It means the SGST has grown by 28.89 per cent.

Similarly, the state has collected Rs 4767.94 crore as Central GST during the period (April to December) against Rs 3715.33 crore collected during the corresponding period of the financial year 2018-19 with recording a growth rate of 28.33 per cent.

The total GST collection (CGST, IGST, SGST & Cess) from April to December of 2018-19 shown a growth rate of 13.89 per cent with collection of Rs 21750.24 crore against Rs 19613.71 crore collected during April-December of last financial year, it said.

The overall growth rate is low due to negative growth rate in IGST and Cess. Cess is mainly collected on sale of coal which has negative growth this year. The negative trend in IGST collection is mainly on account of slowdown in the steel industry.

However, from state’s perspective, there is healthy growth in the transactional tax collected in the form of SGST & CGST (28-29 per cent). In order to further streamline tax administration under GST, instructions have been issued to cancel the registration of all the fake/non-serious dealers after field inquiry, the press note said.

Further, targets have been assigned to conduct a survey of potential taxpayers not registered under GST to increase the tax base.

GST Commissionerate has also issued instructions to its field units to take a special drive against non-filers and wrong return filers. As a result, 25,928 notices have been issued against the dealers not filing returns. 6091 notices have been issued against dealers filing wrong returns, the press note read.

In addition, Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST, through data analytics, is identifying fake invoice issuers for exemplary enforcement action. The Commissionerate is taking all possible measures to achieve the target assigned to it by the state government, it added.