Nayagarh: By 2000, four forests around Tanganadi village in Kulurukumpa panchayat under Dasapalla block in Nayagarh district had stood almost denuded, because of rampant tree felling by the timber mafia. Now, these forests have got back their virgin look and become verdantly rich thanks to community efforts by local people. They have set an example for others in the forest conservation.

Reports said, when forests at Tabakli hill, Chariaban, Bhalu Mundia and Biluapada continued to deplete because of tree felling, livelihood of tribals living in the area was affected.

Locals realised their blunder in 2003 and resolved to safeguard the depleting forests.

They were earlier making attempts to protect the forests and their greenery, but timber mafia used to threaten the former. They had to face their fury.

Seven years of zealous guarding has rejuvenated the forests sprawling over 45 acres. Trees like Sal, Piasal, Asana and Kusuma have grown luxuriantly.

Villagers have ensured that the ecosystem in the region is protected. As a result of the vigil, a variety of wildlife which had disappeared from the area, have reappeared region.

Wild animals such as jungle cats, civet cats, mongooses, jackal, hyenas, foxes, wild boars, gaur, bats, rodents, owls, jungle babblers, bulbuls, blue jays, cuckoos, crows, doves, peacocks, jungle fowls, mynas, partridges, peafowls, golden orioles and brahmany kites and paradise flycatchers are seen here.

This forest conservation is perhaps one of the best success stories about safeguarding of forests through community participation. Now, tribals get sal leaves, siali leaves, wild roots and grass, which fetch them a scope of earning. Tribals are happy after regeneration of the lost forests.

“The villagers’ effort is the mainstay for this successful conservation process. Such forest conservation can be referred to as a model of community-forest relationship for other areas across the state,’’ some social activists observed.

The local residents have applied for land pattas under Forest Dwellers Rights Act.

Padmacharan Majhi,Nirupama Majhi and Manoranjan Behera said, ”United efforts of the tribals saved the forests which ensure their livelihood. 27 families of the village depend on the forests. The government should provide them land pattas.”

