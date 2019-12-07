Mumbai: Bharat actress Disha Patani often finds herself in tbloid headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

It is believed that the two actors are dating but the two have always maintained that they are good friends so there is no concrete truth to the rumours.

During an interview, Disha was asked about her favourite Hollywood action stars and while she said that she loves action films and some of her favourite Hollywood stars are Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie. When she was asked about her favourite Hindi film action hero, she ended admitting that it was Tiger.

“No one can do what he (Tiger) does. One day I would love to be in my own superhero film, like Wonder Woman,” she said.

“I’m actually very shy so I never thought I would act or be in front of the camera. I came to Bombay to be a model. And then my destiny led me to cinema, which I enjoy. But I’ve always liked watching movies. In Bareilly, where I’m from, my father would take me to the theatre every Friday” she added.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan and next, she will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. As of now, Disha is shooting for the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.