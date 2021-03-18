Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department Wednesday issued guidelines and timeline for Post Graduate (PG) vacant seats admission in universities and colleges for 2020-21 session.

Rajesh Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Director of Higher Education department, said that admission for PG subjects will be held as per guidelines. Priority will be given to students who have qualified Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) examination -2020 and not taken admission anywhere.

Subject wise merit list will be prepared and a master list will be released in espaces of respective universities and colleges by March 19. Universities and colleges will contact students from the list and admit these students in vacant seats.

Second priority will be given to students from the OJEE merit list/National level entrance test or any equivalent test conducted by national agency if the students from master list are not available or not willing to take admission.

The admission should be completed by March 31. In February, the department had released the timeline and guidelines for State Public Universities and all degree Colleges for PG spot-II admissions for the session 2020-21.

The state had conducted CPET for the first time for admission into PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges between October 12 and October 22, 2020 at 28 examination centers in the state.

Notably, the Higher Education department Wednesday directed all universities and colleges in the state to improve the accessibility of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in educational institutions and campuses.

In a letter to the registrars of universities and principals of colleges, Ranjan Kumar Nayak, Under Secretary to Higher Education department said that in some campuses, there is lack of ramps and other facilities for the differently-abled in old buildings.

Earlier, Sulochana Das, State commissioner for PwDs, had written to the Higher Education department highlighting the issue.

PNN