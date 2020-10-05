Ahmedabad: Five people were arrested in two separate cases of rape in Gujarat, police said Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons September 28. The incident happened when she went to meet a friend, a Jamnagar C-Division police station official said. “Three of the four accused were arrested Sunday, while one is absconding,” he informed.

“She (girl) spoke about the incident to her mother two days ago. After that a case under section 376D (gang-rape) of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act was filed,” the official said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and raped by two persons on several occasions in the last 15 days. The incident took place at Santrampur town of Gujarat’s Mahisagar district, police said.

The accused got the mobile number of the victim from a phone recharge booth, police officials informed. “Around two weeks ago, they threatened and called her at their place and raped her. They raped her again October 2. An FIR was lodged Saturday at Santrampur police station under sections 376 (D) (gangrape) and 507 (criminal intimidation) etc. Both accused were arrested,” a police official said.