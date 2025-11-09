Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Sunday arrested three terrorists linked with ISIS from Ahmedabad for conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks across the country.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the arrested individuals had been on its radar for the past year, and were arrested while they were in the process of supplying weapons.

“The terrorists had come to Gujarat to exchange weapons and were reportedly planning attacks at multiple locations across the country. The three arrested suspects belong to two separate modules, and investigations have begun to identify the potential targets and locations where they intended to carry out the attacks,” the ATS said in a statement.

Officials confirmed that investigations are currently underway, and further details are awaited.

Earlier this year, the Gujarat ATS had apprehended five members of the terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly operating an online terror module with links to Pakistani handlers.

The terrorists were identified as Fardin Sheikh, Saifulla Qureshi, Mohammad Faiq and Zeeshan Ali and were arrested July 22 for allegedly promoting the radical AQIS ideology on social media platforms.

The officials also recovered an illegal semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition from the possession of Zeeshan Ali, one of the key accused arrested.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, the weapon was seized during a follow-up operation at Zeeshan Ali’s residence in Noida on the basis of disclosures made during questioning.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Nikhil Brahmbhatt and Police Sub-Inspector A.R. Chaudhary under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Virajeetsinh Parmar.

The group is accused of inciting violence in the name of “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, calling for an armed uprising against India’s elected government, and encouraging violent acts targeting non-Muslims.

Legal action has been initiated under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further intensifying the investigation, the ATS also arrested Shama Parveen, identified as a key figure in the module from Bengaluru, July 27.