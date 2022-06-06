Ahmedabad: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Gujarat had received information that a large quantity of narcotics would be loaded in a Pakistani boat — Al Noman — from the Gwadar port which would land in Jakhau, Gujarat.

Based on this information, teams of ATS and Coast Guard searched the Pakistani boat but found no drugs in it. After that the ATS filled a complaint against the sailors of this boat following which all the seven Pakistani nationals onboard the boat were arrested under the Foreigners Act for illegally entering India.

During preliminary interrogation, it was learnt that the sailors of the boat had thrown a large cache of drugs into the sea after they saw a large boat approaching them.

The Coast Guard and the Marine Police were then told to search for these bags. The teams of Marine Police found two suspicious bags at the Shiyal Creek on the shores of Jakhau.

The bags contained about 50 kg of heroin with a market value of Rs 250 crore. The consignment was reportedly sent by Pakistani drug mafias Raheed and Shahab.