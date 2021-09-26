Bhubaneswar: Barely four months after ‘Yaas’ wreaked havoc in Odisha, the coastal state is bracing for another cyclone, ‘Gulab’, which is likely to make landfall Sunday evening between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday.

The deep depression over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Gulab and lay centered about 370 km eastsoutheast of Gopalpur and 440 km east of Kalingapatnam at 5.30 pm,” the IMD said.

The cyclone is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur around Sunday evening, it said.

Squally wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coasts from Sunday afternoon till midnight in Ganjam, Gajapati districts while 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely along & off Khurda, Puri, Rayagada & Koraput districts.

Wind speed reaching 50- 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Nabarangpur and Malkangiri is also predicted. Similarly, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along & off remaining parts of Odisha Sunday.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall would occur in some places of coastal and south Odisha districts in the next two days. There may be damage to thatched huts, power and communication lines due to breaking of branches.

Paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards may also suffer damage. As the sea condition would remain rough, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, along & off Odisha coasts northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal till September 27.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked Collectors of seven likely affected districts to remain alert and take measures to counter the cyclone.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said 42 ODRAF teams, 24 NDRF teams and 102 Fire Service teams will be deployed in seven districts likely to be most affected by the cyclonic storm.

He said the IMD predicted seven districts would experience less wind but heavy to very heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday.

Due to heavy rainfall, flash flood may occur in Rushikulya, Nagavali and Vansadhara rivers and landslides in Gajapati and Rayagada districts while small trees may also be uprooted, Jena said.

The SRC said as per the forecast made by the IMD, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Gajapati districts in south Odisha will be most affected.

In addition to these seven districts, relief and rescue teams would also be deployed in Nayagarh district. As a precautionary measure, Gajapati district administration has cancelled the leave of all officers for two days.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Saturday reviewed the preparedness of central ministries/agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, the IMD said Kolkata and its adjoining areas should brace for heavy showers next Tuesday and Wednesday owing to the new weather system near the Myanmar coast. “The system is expected to move northwestwards and reach the West Bengal coast around September 29,” it added.

PNN