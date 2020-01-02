‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and ‘Student of the Year 2’ and ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ actress Ananya Panday are two of the most talented upcoming stars of the Hindi film industry.

Siddhant who essayed the role of rapper MC Sher in the Zoya Akhtar flick was previously seen in the popular web series called ‘Inside Edge’. The young actor went on to gain a cult status with his performance in the show. Ananya on the other hand was one of the rare admirable parts of ‘Student of the Year 2’, a film that also starred Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

Both Siddhant and Ananya were guests on film critic Rajeev Masand’s roundtable discussion on Hindi cinema’s up and coming stars. Others on the table were were Tara, Vishal Jethwa of ‘Mardaani 2’, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Saloni Batra of ‘Soni’ fame, and Abhimanyu Dassani who starred in ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

In a short clip taken from the discussion, Ananya can be seen talking at length on how she does not mind being famous n the film industry for being actor Chunkey Pandey’s daughter.

Ananya claimed that she won’t ‘hate’ being the child of an established actor while stating that her father has worked really hard to reach where he is now.

The actress went on to describe her father’s struggles in the industry such as not appearing in the talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ or working in a film by Dharma productions. Ananya believes that she is being unfairly treated for being the child of an actor.

This is when Siddhant delivered just one line that destroyed Ananya’s entire imploration and exposed the fallacy of her argument. He said, “Jahan humare sapne pure hote hai wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai!” This translates to, “Where our dreams finally get fulfilled, that’s where their (Star-kids) struggles begin.”

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

A struggling actor with no connections in the industry, Siddhant’s opinion carries a lot of weight. What is a young and struggling newcomer compared to an actress who gets launched in the industry as a lead in a Dharma production?

