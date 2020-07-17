Lukung(Ladakh): India is not a weak country and no power in the world can touch even an inch of its land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this here Friday as he visited Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario. Rajnath Singh is making his first visit to Ladakh in the wake of the border stand-off with China.

Addressing Army and ITBP jawans here, Singh said talks are underway to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh. However he was quick to add ‘but to what extent it will be resolved I cannot guarantee’.

“India is not a weak country. No power in the world can touch even an inch of India’s land,” Singh said at a forward post located on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake. “We will not allow the sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain,” he added. It was clear he was making a reference to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel during the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops June 15.

Singh arrived in Leh on a day-long visit, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Singh examined the weapons and ammunitions that have been increased by the Indian Army since the clash with Chinese troops.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5. The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process at most of the friction points July 6.