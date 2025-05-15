Imphal: In a major counter-insurgency operation, at least 10 militants were killed during a fierce encounter with the Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel district, as security forces continue their intensified crackdown on insurgent groups across the state.

The operation, which started Wednesday, is still ongoing and has also led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the site, officials said.

Officials said that the encounter occurred near New Samtal village in the Khengjoy area of Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, after troops detected suspicious movement of armed militants.

As the forces moved in, the militants opened fire, prompting the troops to respond decisively.

“Acting on specific Intelligence on the movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation May 14,” the Indian Army’s Eastern Command said in an official statement.

“During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres, to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered,” the statement added.

While the identities of the slain militants have not yet been disclosed, officials have indicated that the operation marks a major blow to insurgent activities in the region.

This encounter comes amid heightened anti-insurgency operations across Manipur targeting various militant groups operating in the state.

On the same day, a joint operation by combined security forces led to the arrest of 14 militants belonging to banned extremist outfits, along with the detention of three illegal arms dealers.

The arrests were made in coordinated raids across four districts — Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Tengnoupal — over a span of 24 hours.

According to police officials, the arrested militants are members of four proscribed groups: Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

These groups have long been associated with insurgent activities in the region.

The militants were reportedly involved in various criminal acts, including abduction, extortion from contractors, government employees, traders, and the general public.

“They were also linked to violent crimes and have been threatening public peace,” a senior police official said.

During the course of the crackdown, security personnel recovered a number of arms and ammunition, along with Aadhaar cards, incriminating documents, and other materials from the arrested individuals.

This recent spate of arrests and neutralisations comes as part of a broader offensive by security agencies in Manipur aimed at dismantling insurgent networks and curbing militant violence in the state.

IANS