Bargarh: A gunfight broke out between Maoists and security forces in Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said Tuesday.

The exchange of fire took place inside a dense forest on Gandhamardan Hills in Paikmal police station area, they said.

The elite Special Operations Group (SOG) along with the District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a search operation Saturday after getting a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the area.

Around 5.40 pm Monday, as the Maoists spotted the security forces, they opened fire, police said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out but the Maoists managed to flee, they said.

“After the gunfight, the area was searched thoroughly and several items were found. Police have intensified the search operations,” an officer said.

However, there was no report of any injury or casualty in the gunfight, he said.

Additional forces have been mobilised to intensify the search, he added.

