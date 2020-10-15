Srinagar: Mainstream Kashmir parties, who are signatories to the Gupkar Declaration, have formed an alliance to seek reversal of the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir made August 5, 2019, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah announced Thursday.

The announcement of the People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration was made after the signatories met at Abdullah’s residence here. The Declaration, made on August 4, 2019, had called for safeguarding the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was convened a day after NC leaders and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, also a former Chief Minister, at her residence after she was released from detention on Tuesday.

“The formal name of the alliance is People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration,” Farooq Abdullah said. “We want the Government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they had before August 5, 2019.”

He said it is a constitutional battle to resolve the political problem of Jammu and Kashmir in a peaceful manner through dialogue.

“We want the political issue of the state to be resolved as quickly as possible through dialogue in a peaceful manner with all the stakeholders involved in this problem.”

He said the detention of Mehbooba Mufti, who was released after 14 months, was illegal, unjustified and constitutional and demanded that all those who are still in prisons must be released immediately.

Abdullah also said the alliance partners will meet again soon.

“Meetings will be held with people of the state for a broader discussion,” he said.

IANS