Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has made an impressive investment, purchasing a luxurious new home in the upscale area of Andheri West.

The stunning property, located in the popular Windsor Grander complex, is valued at an astounding Rs.16 crore. Known for his remarkable performances in television and OTT shows, Gurmeet’s new residence adds another milestone to his successful career. A source close to the development revealed that the actor’s new house boasts modern amenities and expansive interiors, offering a blend of elegance and comfort. Situated in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods, Windsor Grander offers breathtaking views and high-end facilities.

Reflecting on his journey, Gurmeet shared how he came to Mumbai with nothing more than a suitcase, a heart full of dreams, and an unshakable belief in hard work. Despite the struggles he faced along the way, he never let them break his spirit.

The ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor stated, “I came to Mumbai with just one suitcase, a heart full of dreams, and an unshakable belief in hard work. There were struggles, but I never let them break my spirit. Today, as I step into my new home, I carry with me the lessons from my past and gratitude for everyone who stood by me—especially Debina, who has been my rock through it all.”

The insider revealed that when Gurmeet first arrived in Mumbai, his journey toward achieving his dreams was filled with challenges. Struggling financially, he often had to skip meals just to save money, and there were times when he couldn’t even afford petrol for his bike. His living situation was far from ideal, as he shared a cramped space with 10 to 12 people and frequently had to sleep on the floor.

Throughout this difficult journey, his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, was his constant pillar of support. Together, they faced numerous obstacles, celebrated small victories, and kept their dreams alive.

Work-wise, Gurmeet Choudhary is known for his stint in shows like “Ramayan,” “Geet—Hui Sabse Parayi,” and “Punar Vivaah.” He made his debut in 2015 with the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan, where he portrayed the character of Jaidev.