Gurugram: A 34-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a manager of a foreign bank on the pretext of marriage and also cheated of Rs 15 lakh by him.

According to the FIR registered at Palam Vihar police station on Sunday, the victim came in contact with accused Vishal Sharma through shadi.com, a marriage website, in 2017.

“Sharma, who belongs to Kota in Rajasthan, and victim, a resident of Gurugram, initially interacted through phone and video chatting. In January, Sharma expressed the desire to meet her in person. Hence, she invited him to Gurugram. They met at a hotel, and entered into physical relationship,” Said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram Police.

Since then, Sharma had been visiting her regularly.

“The accused had created good impression. Three months ago, he said he needed Rs 15 lakh. The victim took a bank loan and gave him the money. After that he started ignoring her. When she asked about it, Sharma said he was no more interested in marrying her,” Bokan said.

The victim then decided to register an FIR and have submitted relevent proofs, including hotel accommodation bills in Gurugram, loan amount transferred to his account, text messages and common photographs.