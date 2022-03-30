Mysore: Girish (40), the manager of a Gurukul in Karnataka’s Mysore district was arrested after 18 girl students levelled sexual harassment charges against him, police said Wednesday. A large number of students from various parts of Karnataka are studying at the Gurukul located close to the Infosys premises in Hebbal in this city.

The Gurukul has branches in many cities in the state and provides free education, accommodation and food to girl students, who are below 18 years. Also almost all of them come from poor backgrounds, the police informed.

The incident came to light after a music teacher was appointed in the Gurukul. The music teacher observed the misbehaviour of the manager and reported it to the Child Welfare Committee with evidence.

Following the complaint, the committee members paid a visit to the Gurukul and recorded the statements of the victim girl students. It was found in the preliminary investigations that the allegations against the accused manager were true prima facie. The girls have been shifted to the observation home and the Bapuji Children’s home.

It has been alleged that at times Girish demanded sexual favours from the victims. He threatened to kick them out of the Gurukul if his demands were not met. While disposing before the committee members a few victims said that Girish made them go without for days. However, at that time, they did not lodge any complaint fearing that they will be kicked out from the Gurukul.