Deogarh: Over five months after the inauguration of the new seven-storey district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Deogarh, major gaps in staffing, equipment use and basic facilities have appeared with residents wondering why the building was inaugurated before it was ready to deliver full-fledged healthcare services. Despite its grand opening, much of the hospital’s equipment remains disorganised and idle. Locals say the facility was inaugurated in haste for political mileage, even though essential arrangements were incomplete.

The hospital continues to function with a severe shortage of doctors and support staff. Of the 211 doctors sanctioned for the district, only 69 are currently posted, leaving 142 posts vacant. At the new facility, just 15 of the 55 approved doctors are in place, including only eight specialists instead of 34. Nursing staff numbers also fall far short of the requirement. The decision to shift the old district headquarters hospital to a new location about 6 km away from the town has further inconvenienced residents. Several civic groups, including the Deogarh Zilla Yuva Ekata Manch, have submitted memorandums demanding round-the-clock services at the old hospital. Rallies and sit-in demonstrations have also been held. Locals allege that while authorities repeatedly make promises, little progress has been seen on the ground. Administrative positions remain vacant as well, with no CDMO or ADMO currently posted.

With no department heads, a handful of doctors are reportedly handling multiple responsibilities, leading to more strain and confusion. A major concern highlighted by residents is the lack of suitable government quarters for medical staff. The few existing quarters near the old hospital are in a dilapidated condition, offering little incentive for new recruits to stay. Locals also accuse a senior doctor of influencing transfers and obstructing new postings to retain control, by allegedly using local muscle to intimidate newly appointed doctors. Civic groups have demanded the doctor’s immediate transfer. Meanwhile, nearly 90 per cent of pregnant women are reportedly being referred to VIMSAR in Burla.

Many of them deliver en route to Burla, often at distances just 8 to 10 km from Deogarh. While the new maternal ward is located on the third floor, questions have been raised over the safety of pregnant women transported via stairs or lift during emergencies. Adding to the concerns, security guards have allegedly been seen administering saline to patients — a task strictly meant for trained medical staff. Residents have demanded a probe into such malpractice. With mismanagement compounding operational challenges, citizens say an urgent intervention by the administration is needed to restore trust and ensure the hospital can deliver the services it was built to provide.