Malkangiri: Even seven decades after Independence, lack of commuting infrastructure has been a major problem in the hilly and remote areas of the bordering parts of Malkangiri.

Even as these areas are crisscrossed by multiple rivers, this inconveniences people in the absence of bridges. Though work of some bridge projects were undertaken years ago, their construction moves at a snail’s pace, a report said.

Every year, floods in Kadigada and Saptadhar rivers leave life miserable in fringe areas of Malkangiri and Koraput. In the absence of bridges, life comes to a standstill for days together.

After bridges were built across rivers in 2002, commuting problems were sorted out to some extent. However, people living in Kalimela and Potteru panchayats have to suffer a lot in the absence of bridges on Tamasa river.

Locals have been demanding a bridge across the river near Kanyashram. In view of the problem, the government had undertaken construction of a bridge two years ago, but only 30 percent of the work was completed.

It was learnt that the contractor has failed to complete the work in time while no action is being taken against him.

Another bridge project near MV-11, Korukunda and Tarlakota villages has remained incomplete. Once completed, the bridge will facilitate communication between Malkangiri and Balimela via Chitrakonda.

“The rate at which the bridge work at Tarlakota and Korukunda is being carried out, it may not be completed before monsoon hit the area,” locals rued. The district administration had held a meeting on disaster management May 7 and laid stress on expediting bridge projects.

After the bridge near MV-11 was completed, a decision at the meeting was taken to inaugurate that within seven days. However, a month has since passed, but it has not been dedicated to people. Some ancillary works are yet to be completed.

Vehicles negotiate with an old culvert near the bridge. Subash Chandra Patra, the executive engineer of the roads and buildings department, said some works are yet to be completed and its inauguration has delayed.

PNN