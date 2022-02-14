Bhubaneswar/Chhatrapur: The inordinate delay in the construction of a proposed hockey centre with synthetic turf in Ganjam district has been attributed to the delay in permission of the Home department to dismantle an old building on the earmarked land, report said.

The old building belongs to the Home department and it has become a hurdle for carrying out the construction of the Hockey turf. There is a dire need for removal of the building to find the way forward for the construction work.

A patch of 3.1 acre has been identified in Sitarampur mouza under Chhatrapur tehsil.

Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has again written a letter to Ashok Kumar Mishra, IDCO’s divisional head in Berhampur. In the later, the Collector has asked Mishra to obtain permission from the Home department to dismantle the old building.

The Ganjam Collector also stated that after dismantling the building, the hockey turf work will start and then only the deadline set by the Sports Secretary can be met.

Kulange had written to the Additional Secretary of the Home department March 6 last year to transfer the ownership of the land from the Home department to State Youth Services and Sports department.

IDCO Berhampur divisional head Ashok has written to the Ganjam ADM to direct the home department officials to demolish the building. Mishra has also written to the Ganjam SP to take expedite steps.

However, permission from the Home department has not been obtained yet. The IDCO has been tasked to execute its work. Meanwhile, the IDCO has chosen a contractor by floating a tender.

There are also some trees on the land. Therefore, the permission of the Divisional Forest Officer too needs to be obtained for cutting those trees, inorder to further the Hockey turf work.

PNN