New Delhi: Days after two people with suspected terror links were arrested, the Delhi Police Saturday recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation beside a dismembered body in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

Earlier in the day, the police had said traces of human blood were also found at the rented accommodation of the accused.

The police along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the residence of the accused Friday evening, officials said.

Sources said traces of human blood were found there. It is suspected that they had killed somebody in the house and later disposed of the body by cutting it into pieces.

Saturday, police recovered a dismembered body from a drain in the Bahlswa Dairy area based on the disclosure of the accused, they said.

The neighbours of the accused told media persons that the accused had shifted to the house around Diwali and were rarely seen outside.

The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were arrested by the cell on Thursday over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in a court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

“During the investigation, in pursuance of their disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in the Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,” Nalwa said.

She said, “Traces of human blood were found by the FSL team.”

The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital. Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said.

Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding that Naushad had been associated with terror outfit ‘Harkat ul Ansar.

Jagga is a member of the notorious ‘Bambiha’ gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

PTI