Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Tuesday ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.

The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4:30pm Tuesday.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.

The TMC leader was arrested by the state police a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police.

PTI