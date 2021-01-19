Bhubaneswar: The 20th ‘National Handloom Expo 2021’ organised by ‘Boyanika’ will start January 20 at the Exhibition Ground, in the city. The expo will be inaugurated by Padmini Dian, the Minister of Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts, Government of Odisha. The inauguration programme will also be attended by the Commissioner-cum-secretary of the same department Jyoti Prakash Das and senior officials of Boyonika, The expo will offer opportunity for weavers and craftsmen to sell handloom products of different varieties under one umbrella.

The expo is being sponsored by Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha. Besides Odisha, the other states participating in the programme are New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, J&K, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The expo will remain open from 11.30am to 9.30pm daily and will continue till February 17.