BHUBANESWAR: A group of travel enthusiasts have come forward to promote heritage traditions of the state. Members of the group will host a workshop ‘Bayan Gram’ at Jagatsinghpur November 3 to create awareness about the heritage village and its traditions that has been in existence since centuries.

Jaipur village under Raghunathpur block in Jagatsinghpur district has been declared a weaver craft village or ‘Bayan Gram’ by the state government. It boasts of a village where every home is an artisan’s studio with every household being involved in handloom or handicraft related activities since a very long time. Nearly 450 women from 90 weaver households of the village benefited from the project.

A tourism company based in Bhubaneswar is hosting the workshop. With special focus on experiential tourism, the primary aim is to promote the unexplored locations of the state. The team has collaborated with the local weavers’ cooperative society.

“The model handloom village is aimed at overall development of the weavers’ community, which is famous for their unique weaving style. With more people visiting us, it will create awareness among common man about various traditions of the state that has been there since centuries,” said Mamata Prusty, joint-president of the society.

At the daylong workshop, participants will get a chance to try their hands at the craft of weaving beautiful artifacts from ‘kaincha’, also known as golden grass.

In a nutshell, we aim to provide an opportunity to heritage enthusiasts to explore and understand the lifestyle of the local communities