Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 36 today.

Siddharth had a modeling career before entering the Hindi film industry.

There was a time when Siddharth was beaten with slippers by his mother.

On the special occasion of Siddharth’s birthday, let us revisit this hilarious tale.

Siddharth was born in Delhi and completed his studies in Delhi itself. Then he did B.Com from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. After studying, he decided to enter modelling. Siddharth initially started modeling for his personal expenses, but later worked in the modeling world fulltime.

Siddharth during an interview said that his family members used to be very concerned about him as a teenager. Siddharth was not very good at studying and his family felt that he would not be able to do anything in future.

After this, Siddharth revealed that he had failed when he was in the 9th standard. Because of which his mother beat him with slippers. Siddharth’s father was also concerned for his son but the latter has successfully carved out a career in Hindi cinema, making his family proud.

Siddharth made his debut with the film Student of the Year. He has also acted in many other films like Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Iyari, Kapoor & Sons and Baar Baar Dekho.