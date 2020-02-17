Mumbai: Today is the birthday of the veteran actor Arunoday Singh. Born February 17, 1983 in Churhat, near Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, India, he is a great painter and a poet too.

His debut movie was Sikandar (2009). Singh has appeared in Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 (2012), and David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero (2014), so on.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says during her audition for Yeh Saali Zindagi, she had to get intimate with a stranger.

She was referring to actor Arunoday Singh, who was cast opposite her in the film.

During a talk show for an OTT platform, Aditi told the hostess, “I don’t have any whacked-out stories from auditions, except the Yeh Saali Zindagi audition where I had to literally make out with someone I didn’t know.”

But do you know, a police complaint was filed by Hindu Sena against short film Mama’s Boys for making fun of characters from Mahabharat in which Arunoday was playing the lead.

Yes! You heard right- Hindu Sena raised an objection to certain scenes in the film which they feel offends religious sentiments of Hindus. An FIR has also been registered for making fun of characters from Mahabharat.

“I think the future requires us to be a little more cosmopolitan and little more open with our ideas in our mind. There are those who will agree and those who will not agree. I am definitely not sad that I did the film. I enjoyed it. It was very funny. There will always be people who have issues with things and these people must also be free to voice their opinions. Nobody is saying don’t say anything. Say whatever you want,” he added.

PNN