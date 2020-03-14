Mumbai: Aamir Khan turns 55 Saturday. He was born 14 March 1965 in Bombay to Tahir Hussain, a film producer and Zeenat Hussain. His acting and film-picking ability make him different from the rest of the actors of Hindi film industry.

Aamir is also very practical in his personal life. People still remember anecdotes related to his life. Once, actress Divya Bharti cried a lot because of Aamir. On the occasion of Aamir’s birthday let us tell you why.

The film Darr (1993) which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla had originally lined up Aamir and Divya for the lead roles.

Divya was a superstar in those days. It is said that due to a dispute, Aamir removed Divya from the film before himself stepping down from it.

Actually the dispute between Aamir and Divya kicked off in London. Many stars like Aamir, Divya, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan went to perform there. Aamir was supposed to perform with Divya. But Divya forgot her step which wasn’t noticeable but Aamir noticed it. After this, Aamir told the organizers that he will now perform with Juhi.

Divya felt very bad about this. In her interview, Divya had said, “Aamir refused to perform with me saying that he is tired. After this Salman came and performed with me instead of Aamir. I was very hurt by his behaviour. I cried in the bathroom for hours, but I did not fall weak and I went out and performed. I am still disturbed by Aamir’s behavior.”

“Thank god for Salman and his genuine niceness,” she added.