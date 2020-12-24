Mumbai: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor turns a year older today. His career has spanned 40 years as an actor, and as a producer since 2005. He is one of the most energetic actors in the Hindi film industry and his friendship is exemplified.

One such friend of Anil Kapoor is Jackie Shroff. Anil and Jackie have worked together in many films including Ram-Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Both of them have been in the film industry for years. On the occasion of his birthday tell you one incident where she was slapped by Jackie.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed this secret by posting a video on social media where Anil and Jackie are also seen in this video. In the video, Anil and Jackie are talking about their film Parinda. While sharing this video, Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote – @AnilKapoor has always been a perfectionist when it comes to his shots. Here is @bindasbhidu sharing how it took 17 ‘hard’ takes to get the final cut for one of #Parinda’s scenes. #30YearsOfParinda.”

In this video, a scene from the movie Parinda is shown. Anil Kapoor and Jackie are arguing in this scene. During this, Jackie slaps Anil. Jackie is telling about this scene in the video. Jackie says – ‘Anil wanted to show the pain in the scene that his elder brother slapped him.’

Jackie went on to say- ‘The first shot was good and the facial expressions were also taken. But Anil said no and he took 17 retakes which means Jackie slapped Anil 17 times.

@AnilKapoor has always been a perfectionist when it comes to his shots. Here is @bindasbhidu sharing how it took 17 'hard' takes to get the final cut for one of #Parinda's scenes. #30YearsOfParinda@MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/yWpratNupx — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) October 31, 2019

Worth mentioning, Parinda was released November 3, 1989. The producer and director of this film was Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film features Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher apart from Jackie and Anil. The film did well at the box office and was a hit.