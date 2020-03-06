Mumbai: From ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ of Aashiqui 2 to ‘Phir na mile avi’ of Malang, this famous playback singer has been a part of many songs that touched the hearts of music lovers.

Today is the birthday of one of the most talented singers Ankit Tiwari who has delivered several hits. Also a music director and composer, Tiwari met Pradeep Sarkar who was working on a film in 2008. At that time, Sarkar gave him, along with other musicians, a chance to work on jingles.

Tiwari met Habib Faisal, who offered him to compose the music for his directorial debut film Do Dooni Chaar which was then released in 2010. Later he composed the theme song of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011) for producer Tigmanshu Dhulia. With this film, Ankit Tiwari made his singing debut with the song Saheb Bada Hathila along with Vipin Aneja.

And now he is considered one of the best singers in the industry.

With popularity, various controversies also follow to the path of celebrities. Ankit is no exception to controversies either. Back in 2014, the entertainment industry was rattled to learn that Ankit had been accused of rape.

No other than Ankit’s ex-girlfriend had accused him of rape under pretext of marriage. Ankit and his brother were arrested by Mumbai police after the matter reached the cops. A case was also registered under sections 376, 493 and 506-2 of IPC.

According to Ankit’s ex-girlfriend, Ankit had promised her of marriage but later he refused to do so.

On the other hand, Ankit said the complainant was a divorcee and had a daughter aged 13 years. He was shocked and deeply hurt after learning about the revelation. Immediately, he asked the girl to end the relationship, but she began threatening him and demanded Rs 3 crore.

Later, Ankit and his brother were acquitted by the special court in 2017. Later, he married Pallavi Shukla according to Hindu rituals in Kanpur February 23, 2018. He was blessed with a baby girl December 28, 2018.

PNN