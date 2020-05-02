New Delhi: West Indies batting legend Brian Lara turned 51 Saturday. Widely rated as one of the greatest batsmen of all time in a generation that had stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and so on, the West Indian got wishes from a number of quarters within the cricket fraternity on the occasion.

Tendulkar led the way in wishing his long-time rival at the top of the batting charts. “Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. Was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care,” said Tendulkar.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also tweeted their birthday wishes to the former West Indies captain and asked fans to rate their favourite Brian Lara innings.

India batsman K.L. Rahul tweeted: “Happy Birthday #legend @BrianLara Have a good one”

Shikhar Dhawan, who opens the batting for India in limited-overs cricket, also wished Lara on the occasion.

“Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad & Tobago and a great human being @BrianLara Hope you have a beautiful year ahead and soon we’ll do our dance lessons,” said Dhawan

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished Lara a happy birthday. “Lara, Kya Mara – if you relate to this phrase, then your childhood was awesome. Here’s wishing the stylish West Indian legend @BrianLara a very Happy Birthday!” said RCB.

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh tweeted: “A man known to set unbelievable records on the field and humanitarian benchmarks in life, wishing you the very best on your special day. Happy birthday Sir Brian”

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: “Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad Flag of Trinidad & Tobago A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired.”

IANS