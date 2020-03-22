Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is mostly known for her single Vaaste turns 22 Sunday.

Dhvani balances the time between studies and singing. On the occasion of her birthday, let us learn some interesting facts related to her.

Dhvani‘s mother Rinku said: “Since childhood, she was inclined towards make-up and used my make-up stuff from the dressing table. Everyone used to laugh a lot upon seeing her. She now does her own make-up in her songs.”

She shares a great bond with her father Vinod Bhanushali, who is the president of Global Marketing and Media Publishing for T-Series.

The singer is fond of travelling like her father. She spends a lot of time visiting new cities, meeting people and understanding her culture closely. Apart from this, she likes adventure sports since childhood. She likes horse riding, shooting and water sports.

Dhvani is an animal lover and also owns a dog.

She has a weakness for samosa. Born in Mumbai, she likes North Indian samosas.

Her dream is to work with music maestro A R Rahman.