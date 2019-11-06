Gorgeous actress, Emma Stone, turns a year older today. The actress, who will clock 31 glorious years, is a recipient of numerous awards, including an Academy and a Golden Globe, by far the most prestigious awards. She is one of the youngest recipients of an OSCAR.

Emma was listed as the highest-paid actress in the world in 2017. While the actress has several inspiring and meritorious movies to her credit, let’s look into her love life.

Emma met Andrew Garfield while making 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and sparks flew from the get-go. Throughout their nearly four-year relationship, Garfield and Stone never officially confirmed their romance in public. Then the heart-wrenching news came out in 2015 that they split, and fans legitimately had a tough time accepting it.

Now Stone is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary. In fact, according to a People source, they have been dating since the middle of last year.

They met in 2016 when Stone was hosting SNL. McCary directed the short “Wells for Boys,” which is hilarious. McCary has worked at the long-running NBC sketch show since 2014 and is also the co-founder of the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor, along with Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford.

“He is one of the most tender, beautiful hands when it comes to directing,” fellow SNL writer Julio Torres told Vulture about McCary.