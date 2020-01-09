Mumbai: Hindi film industry director and choreographer Farah Khan celebrates her birthday January 9. Let’s bring to you some interesting facts about the star choreographer on her birthday.

Farah Khan is known for her outspoken behavior and carefree attitude. Farah made her directorial debut with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. Before her directorial debut, Farah has worked as a choreographer in many hit movies.

After Main Hoon Na Farah went on to direct films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

Recently, Farah was in the limelight for her comments on Christian community. The choreographer-director had made fun of the word ‘Hallelujah’. This angered Christians who have lodged three complaints against her in three different police stations in Punjab. Many Christians even demanded her to ask pardon. Under pressure, Farah also begged pardon online.

On the personal front, Farah Khan is married to Shirish Kunder. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and is proud parents to triplet girls. The love story of Shirish and Farah is also very filmy. Farah’s husband Shirish was an electronic engineer before joining entertainment industry and he worked at the Motorola company. After working for four years, Shirish changed the industry and came to try his luck in Hindi film industry.

Shirish worked as an editor in the debut film of Farah. Shirish’s first meeting with Farah was on the set. Both were found fighting always on the set. Nobody thought that these two would ever get married. But suddenly one day Shirish proposes Farah.

The couple has an age gap of eight years. Farah took a long time to say yes to Shirish but eventually both got married in 2004. After four years of their marriage, Farah gave birth to triplets. After marrying Farah, Shirish wrote films like Tees Maar Khan and Joker which flopped at the box office.