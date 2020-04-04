Hollywood: Robert John Downey Jr is is one of Hollywwod’s A-list actors who does not need any introduction.

In 2008, Downey Jr. was named by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world, and from 2013 to 2015, he was listed by Forbes as Hollywood’s highest-paid actor.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you that Downey Jr. was not the first choice for Iron Man. But it seems destiny had some different plans and today Downey Jr. is famous all over the world as Iron Man.

In fact, Tom Cruise was the first choice of the makers for the role of Iron Man. Downey Jr. was not a big name at that time and makers wanted a big name for the character. But Tom Cruise was not much impressed by the script and refused it.

After Tom Cruise, the film was offered to Sam Rockwel, but this time too, it did not materialize into anything and finally Downey Jr. got the role. Sam Rockwell was seen in the second part of the film Iron Man as Justin Hammer.

Downey Jr. has also appeared in the films like the black comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005), the thriller Zodiac (2007), and the action comedy Tropic Thunder (2008).